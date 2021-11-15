Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.45 million Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.86 changing hands around $0.86 or 2.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.04B. PERI’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.04% off its 52-week high of $31.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.28, which suggests the last value was 76.41% up since then. When we look at Perion Network Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 612.63K.

Analysts gave the Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PERI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Perion Network Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) trade information

Instantly PERI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 33.09 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 2.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 135.66%, with the 5-day performance at 4.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) is 31.81% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.28% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PERI’s forecast low is $32.00 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Perion Network Ltd. will rise 112.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $108.21 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Perion Network Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $117.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $83.41 million and $118.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Perion Network Ltd. earnings to decrease by -27.40%.

PERI Dividends

Perion Network Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.53% of Perion Network Ltd. shares while 51.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.95%. There are 51.24% institutions holding the Perion Network Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.01% of the shares, roughly 2.03 million PERI shares worth $36.4 million.

Private Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.38% or 1.48 million shares worth $26.57 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. With 0.89 million shares estimated at $12.89 million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF held about 0.99% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $5.55 million.