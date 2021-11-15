Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 1.58 million Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.59 changed hands at -$0.11 or -4.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $172.29M. OEG’s current price is a discount, trading about -332.43% off its 52-week high of $11.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.71, which suggests the last value was 72.59% up since then. When we look at Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Analysts gave the Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OEG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) trade information

Instantly OEG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.93 on Friday, 11/12/21 subtracted -4.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.29%, with the 5-day performance at -1.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) is -11.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OEG’s forecast low is $10.00 with $11.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -340.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -286.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Orbital Energy Group Inc. will rise 52.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 73.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 134.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.73 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $35.71 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 215.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Orbital Energy Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -113.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

OEG Dividends

Orbital Energy Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 30.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.39% of Orbital Energy Group Inc. shares while 21.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.01%. There are 21.31% institutions holding the Orbital Energy Group Inc. stock share, with Henssler (G.W.) & Associates, Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.44% of the shares, roughly 2.9 million OEG shares worth $12.66 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.95% or 1.92 million shares worth $8.41 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.34 million shares estimated at $5.83 million under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $2.15 million.