Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.09 changed hands at -$0.86 or -6.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $80.94M. MULN’s current price is a discount, trading about -58.4% off its 52-week high of $19.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.95, which suggests the last value was 42.51% up since then. When we look at Mullen Automotive Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 682.00K.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Instantly MULN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 13.72 on Friday, 11/12/21 subtracted -6.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.17%, with the 5-day performance at 10.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) is 64.55% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.43% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MULN’s forecast low is $23.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -90.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -90.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mullen Automotive Inc. will rise 300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 146.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 100.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $37.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Mullen Automotive Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $37.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 152.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 91.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Mullen Automotive Inc. earnings to increase by 15.90%.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 19.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.64% of Mullen Automotive Inc. shares while 10.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.81%.