Let’s Talk About Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA)’s Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.72 million Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.18 changing hands around $0.72 or 13.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $270.38M. TCDA’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.52% off its 52-week high of $8.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.55, which suggests the last value was 42.56% up since then. When we look at Tricida Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 165.72K.

Analysts gave the Tricida Inc. (TCDA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TCDA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tricida Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.62.

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) trade information

Instantly TCDA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.19 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 13.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.55%, with the 5-day performance at 6.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) is 15.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TCDA’s forecast low is $20.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -223.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -223.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tricida Inc. will rise 60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.00% for the next quarter.

The 2021 estimates are for Tricida Inc. earnings to decrease by -42.30%.

TCDA Dividends

Tricida Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.74% of Tricida Inc. shares while 85.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.98%. There are 85.57% institutions holding the Tricida Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 19.07% of the shares, roughly 9.61 million TCDA shares worth $41.53 million.

Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.55% or 4.81 million shares worth $20.8 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.09 million shares estimated at $5.09 million under it, the former controlled 2.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.66% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $4.42 million.