Let’s Talk About Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.69 changed hands at $0.23 or 2.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.84B. MVST’s last price was a discount, traded about -160.06% off its 52-week high of $25.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.38, which suggests the last value was 23.84% up since then. When we look at Microvast Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

Analysts gave the Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MVST as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Microvast Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Instantly MVST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.25 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 2.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.33%, with the 5-day performance at 2.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) is 23.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -61.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MVST’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 38.08% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Microvast Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -748.10%.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.91% of Microvast Holdings Inc. shares while 9.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.70%.