Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI)

In the latest trading session, 0.8 million Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.43 changed hands at -$0.07 or -4.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $122.70M. PEI’s current price is a discount, trading about -142.66% off its 52-week high of $3.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 72.03% up since then. When we look at Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 496.81K.

Analysts gave the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PEI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) trade information

Instantly PEI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7200 on Friday, 11/12/21 subtracted -4.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.00%, with the 5-day performance at -11.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) is -19.79% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -43.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PEI’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 30.07% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -22.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $68 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2020 will be $66.62 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $81.37 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust earnings to decrease by -615.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.00% per year.

PEI Dividends

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 04 and November 08.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.37% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares while 11.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.54%. There are 11.44% institutions holding the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.33% of the shares, roughly 2.67 million PEI shares worth $6.65 million.

Lido Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.25% or 1.0 million shares worth $2.5 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.59 million shares estimated at $3.96 million under it, the former controlled 1.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $2.3 million.