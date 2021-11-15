Let’s Dive Into The eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.06 million eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.24. With the company’s per share price at $28.00 changed hands at -$1.25 or -4.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $771.96M. EHTH’s last price was a discount, traded about -232.82% off its 52-week high of $93.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.38, which suggests the last value was 12.93% up since then. When we look at eHealth Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 583.92K.

Analysts gave the eHealth Inc. (EHTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended EHTH as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. eHealth Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.98.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) trade information

Instantly EHTH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -30.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 33.46 on Friday, 11/12/21 subtracted -4.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.35%, with the 5-day performance at -30.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is -39.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EHTH’s forecast low is $28.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.0% for it to hit the projected low.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for eHealth Inc. will fall -172.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $93.65 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that eHealth Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $362.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $94.28 million and $293.32 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 52.90%. The 2021 estimates are for eHealth Inc. earnings to decrease by -38.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.64% per year.

EHTH Dividends

eHealth Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 20 and October 25.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.41% of eHealth Inc. shares while 96.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.17%. There are 96.71% institutions holding the eHealth Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.50% of the shares, roughly 4.05 million EHTH shares worth $294.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.28% or 2.16 million shares worth $157.4 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.74 million shares estimated at $113.48 million under it, the former controlled 6.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $50.22 million.