Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.59 changing hands around $0.06 or 1.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $336.58M. KNDI’s current price is a discount, trading about -280.17% off its 52-week high of $17.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.09, which suggests the last value was 10.89% up since then. When we look at Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Analysts gave the Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KNDI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) trade information

Instantly KNDI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.70 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 1.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.35%, with the 5-day performance at -0.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) is 2.26% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KNDI’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -161.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -161.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. will rise 733.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $38.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $45 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.72 million and $32.39 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 107.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -35.20%.

KNDI Dividends

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.29% of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares while 17.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.38%. There are 17.26% institutions holding the Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.47% of the shares, roughly 6.38 million KNDI shares worth $39.9 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.51% or 1.14 million shares worth $7.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF. With 5.74 million shares estimated at $31.24 million under it, the former controlled 7.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $2.58 million.