Is SOC Telemed Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TLMD) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 4.71 million SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.82 changed hands at $0.69 or 32.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $213.19M. TLMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -236.17% off its 52-week high of $9.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.86, which suggests the last value was 34.04% up since then. When we look at SOC Telemed Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 838.82K.

Analysts gave the SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TLMD as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SOC Telemed Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) trade information

Instantly TLMD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.95 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 32.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.03%, with the 5-day performance at 11.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) is 39.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TLMD’s forecast low is $6.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -148.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -112.77% for it to hit the projected low.

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.82 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that SOC Telemed Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $26.21 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 80.70%.

The 2021 estimates are for SOC Telemed Inc. earnings to increase by 83.00%.

TLMD Dividends

SOC Telemed Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 12 and August 16.

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.53% of SOC Telemed Inc. shares while 65.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.41%. There are 65.21% institutions holding the SOC Telemed Inc. stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 37.41% of the shares, roughly 33.87 million TLMD shares worth $213.07 million.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.97% or 6.31 million shares worth $39.67 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Baron Small Cap Fund and Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd. With 3.25 million shares estimated at $20.44 million under it, the former controlled 3.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $8.43 million.