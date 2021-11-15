Is NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 25.36 million NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $40.49 changed hands at -$2.18 or -5.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $64.42B. NIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -65.45% off its 52-week high of $66.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.71, which suggests the last value was 24.15% up since then. When we look at NIO Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 40.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 38.10 million.

Analysts gave the NIO Inc. (NIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NIO as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NIO Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Instantly NIO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 43.80 on Friday, 11/12/21 subtracted -5.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.45%, with the 5-day performance at 0.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is 17.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 60.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $377.32, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NIO’s forecast low is $172.58 with $556.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1273.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -326.23% for it to hit the projected low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NIO Inc. will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 106.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 120.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.43 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that NIO Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $696.03 million and $1.03 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 105.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 64.50%.

The 2021 estimates are for NIO Inc. earnings to increase by 57.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.15% per year.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 19.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of NIO Inc. shares while 36.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.78%. There are 36.59% institutions holding the NIO Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 6.68% of the shares, roughly 90.91 million NIO shares worth $4.84 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.29% or 58.44 million shares worth $3.11 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 31.22 million shares estimated at $1.21 billion under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 17.69 million shares worth around $790.47 million.