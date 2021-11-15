Is Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.20 changed hands at -$0.06 or -2.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $163.31M. GORO’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.82% off its 52-week high of $3.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.55, which suggests the last value was 29.55% up since then. When we look at Gold Resource Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 702.16K.

Analysts gave the Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GORO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gold Resource Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) trade information

Instantly GORO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.30 on Friday, 11/12/21 subtracted -2.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.34%, with the 5-day performance at 17.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) is 26.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GORO’s forecast low is $5.50 with $5.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -150.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -150.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -33.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $42.29 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Gold Resource Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2020 will be -$697k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $40.07 million and $39.35 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -101.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Gold Resource Corporation earnings to decrease by -204.80%.

GORO Dividends

Gold Resource Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 05. The 1.77% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.77% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.80 per year.

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.46% of Gold Resource Corporation shares while 38.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.47%. There are 38.89% institutions holding the Gold Resource Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.74% of the shares, roughly 4.28 million GORO shares worth $6.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.64% or 3.46 million shares worth $8.93 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.87 million shares estimated at $6.08 million under it, the former controlled 5.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 2.12 million shares worth around $5.48 million.