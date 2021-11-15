Is CyrusOne Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CONE) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the latest trading session, 11.28 million CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $89.42 changing hands around $3.97 or 4.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.50B. CONE’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.63% off its 52-week high of $87.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $61.64, which suggests the last value was 31.07% up since then. When we look at CyrusOne Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended CONE as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. CyrusOne Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) trade information

Instantly CONE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 89.50 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 4.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.81%, with the 5-day performance at 4.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) is 11.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $85.80, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.22% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CONE’s forecast low is $71.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.6% for it to hit the projected low.

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CyrusOne Inc. will rise 106.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -73.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $289.89 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that CyrusOne Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $295.46 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.80%. The 2021 estimates are for CyrusOne Inc. earnings to decrease by -3.90%.

CONE Dividends

CyrusOne Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21. The 2.39% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.04. It is important to note, however, that the 2.39% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.96 per year.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of CyrusOne Inc. shares while 105.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.42%. There are 105.88% institutions holding the CyrusOne Inc. stock share, with Cohen & Steers Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.70% of the shares, roughly 20.47 million CONE shares worth $1.39 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.19% or 17.39 million shares worth $1.18 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.44 million shares estimated at $396.36 million under it, the former controlled 4.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 3.41 million shares worth around $230.6 million.