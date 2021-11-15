Is Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 3.65 million Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s per share price at $83.35 changed hands at -$14.36 or -14.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.28B. CELH’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.24% off its 52-week high of $110.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.50, which suggests the last value was 69.41% up since then. When we look at Celsius Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 951.33K.

Analysts gave the Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CELH as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Instantly CELH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 110.22 on Friday, 11/12/21 subtracted -14.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 65.67%, with the 5-day performance at -22.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is -9.89% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $117.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CELH’s forecast low is $103.00 with $130.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 98.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $72.98 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Celsius Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $70.69 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 98.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Celsius Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 67.20% per year.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 11.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.80% of Celsius Holdings Inc. shares while 43.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.14%. There are 43.60% institutions holding the Celsius Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 10.85% of the shares, roughly 6.2 million CELH shares worth $472.02 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.73% or 3.28 million shares worth $249.27 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.53 million shares estimated at $227.77 million under it, the former controlled 4.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.15% of the shares, roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $110.93 million.