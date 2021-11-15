Is Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 0.6 million Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.20 changed hands at -$0.22 or -1.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.41B. BZUN’s current price is a discount, trading about -213.19% off its 52-week high of $57.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.25, which suggests the last value was 10.71% up since then. When we look at Baozun Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Analysts gave the Baozun Inc. (BZUN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BZUN as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Baozun Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) trade information

Instantly BZUN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 18.79 on Friday, 11/12/21 subtracted -1.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.38%, with the 5-day performance at 9.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) is -2.07% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $169.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BZUN’s forecast low is $96.51 with $310.19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1604.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -430.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baozun Inc. will fall -78.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $308.59 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Baozun Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $577.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $277.35 million and $516.88 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 144.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Baozun Inc. earnings to increase by 41.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.77% per year.

BZUN Dividends

Baozun Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 22 and November 26.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Baozun Inc. shares while 67.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.93%. There are 67.93% institutions holding the Baozun Inc. stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 13.70% of the shares, roughly 10.13 million BZUN shares worth $358.97 million.

FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.27% or 3.9 million shares worth $138.14 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Calvert World Values Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund. With 2.75 million shares estimated at $104.74 million under it, the former controlled 3.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund held about 1.43% of the shares, roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $40.23 million.