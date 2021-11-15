investors to reap big returns again LFMD Stock Forecast 2021: LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD)

In the last trading session, 1.64 million LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $4.76 changed hands at -$0.06 or -1.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $147.51M. LFMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -593.7% off its 52-week high of $33.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.50, which suggests the last value was 5.46% up since then. When we look at LifeMD Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 447.65K.

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) trade information

Instantly LFMD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.55 on Friday, 11/12/21 subtracted -1.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.11%, with the 5-day performance at -4.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) is -9.68% down.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 162.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that LifeMD Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $31 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 140.40%.

The 2021 estimates are for LifeMD Inc. earnings to increase by 51.80%.

LFMD Dividends

LifeMD Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 16 and August 20.

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.07% of LifeMD Inc. shares while 27.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.56%. There are 27.15% institutions holding the LifeMD Inc. stock share, with Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.29% of the shares, roughly 1.01 million LFMD shares worth $11.86 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.10% or 0.95 million shares worth $11.18 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.44 million shares estimated at $5.18 million under it, the former controlled 1.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $3.01 million.