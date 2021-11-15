investors to reap big returns again ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Stock

In the last trading session, 2.62 million ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.02 changed hands at $0.19 or 4.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $753.11M. ATIP’s last price was a discount, traded about -224.63% off its 52-week high of $13.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.66, which suggests the last value was 33.83% up since then. When we look at ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) trade information

Instantly ATIP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.40 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 4.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.53%, with the 5-day performance at 28.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) is 14.53% up.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $170.42 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $175.13 million.

ATIP Dividends

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.77% of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. shares while 97.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.12%.