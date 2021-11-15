Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) Stock Could Make A -5.56% Loss

In the last trading session, 1.78 million Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $4.50 changed hands at $0.72 or 19.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $66.51M. INTZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -564.44% off its 52-week high of $29.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.33, which suggests the last value was 26.0% up since then. When we look at Intrusion Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 216.56K.

Analysts gave the Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended INTZ as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Intrusion Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) trade information

Instantly INTZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.79 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 19.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.46%, with the 5-day performance at 16.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) is 20.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INTZ’s forecast low is $4.50 with $4.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Intrusion Inc. will fall -150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.3 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Intrusion Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $3.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.59 million and $1.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 105.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Intrusion Inc. earnings to decrease by -259.50%.

INTZ Dividends

Intrusion Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04.

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.40% of Intrusion Inc. shares while 26.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.05%. There are 26.33% institutions holding the Intrusion Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.37% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million INTZ shares worth $11.75 million.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.71% or 0.26 million shares worth $5.97 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.28 million shares estimated at $6.59 million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $4.56 million.