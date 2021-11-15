indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Disappoints Wall Street With 7.73% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 1.08 million indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.75 changing hands around $1.13 or 7.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.39B. INDI’s last price was a premium, traded about 5.14% off its 52-week high of $14.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.00, which suggests the last value was 49.21% up since then. When we look at indie Semiconductor Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Analysts gave the indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INDI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. indie Semiconductor Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

Instantly INDI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.35 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 7.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.59%, with the 5-day performance at 10.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) is 29.15% up.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.94 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that indie Semiconductor Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $14.58 million.

INDI Dividends

indie Semiconductor Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s Major holders