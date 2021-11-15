High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 1.19 million High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.85 changed hands at $1.03 or 15.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $471.86M. HITI’s last price was a discount, traded about -69.3% off its 52-week high of $13.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.86, which suggests the last value was 76.31% up since then. When we look at High Tide Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 224.53K.

Analysts gave the High Tide Inc. (HITI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HITI as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) trade information

Instantly HITI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.97 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 15.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 161.27%, with the 5-day performance at 22.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) is 38.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HITI’s forecast low is $10.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -129.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.39% for it to hit the projected low.

High Tide Inc. (HITI) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for High Tide Inc. earnings to increase by 76.90%.

HITI Dividends

High Tide Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 28.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.79% of High Tide Inc. shares while 1.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.36%. There are 1.19% institutions holding the High Tide Inc. stock share, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.32% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million HITI shares worth $1.36 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 46134.0 shares worth $0.37 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. With 0.35 million shares estimated at $3.09 million under it, the former controlled 0.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $1.36 million.