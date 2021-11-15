Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.69 million Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.15 changed hands at $0.07 or 3.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.00M. HCDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -267.44% off its 52-week high of $7.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.67, which suggests the last value was 22.33% up since then. When we look at Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) trade information

Instantly HCDI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.27 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 3.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.69%, with the 5-day performance at 1.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) is 8.59% up.

HCDI Dividends

Harbor Custom Development Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.39% of Harbor Custom Development Inc. shares while 16.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.97%. There are 16.83% institutions holding the Harbor Custom Development Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.05% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million HCDI shares worth $1.47 million.

Intellectus Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.63% or 0.39 million shares worth $1.27 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.24 million shares estimated at $0.77 million under it, the former controlled 1.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.68 million.