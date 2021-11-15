Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 3.19 million Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.68. With the company’s per share price at $2.21 changed hands at $0.14 or 6.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $62.61M. FTEK’s last price was a discount, traded about -218.55% off its 52-week high of $7.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 58.37% up since then. When we look at Fuel Tech Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Analysts gave the Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FTEK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fuel Tech Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) trade information

Instantly FTEK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.35 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 6.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.04%, with the 5-day performance at 19.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) is 27.01% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -26.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FTEK’s forecast low is $1.75 with $1.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 20.81% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fuel Tech Inc. will fall -133.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.59 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fuel Tech Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $7.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.15 million and $6.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Fuel Tech Inc. earnings to increase by 46.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.10% per year.

FTEK Dividends

Fuel Tech Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.42% of Fuel Tech Inc. shares while 18.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.21%. There are 18.79% institutions holding the Fuel Tech Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.92% of the shares, roughly 1.49 million FTEK shares worth $3.5 million.

Grace & White Inc /ny holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.43% or 1.34 million shares worth $3.15 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.51 million shares estimated at $1.19 million under it, the former controlled 1.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $0.82 million.