Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.43 million Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $6.22 changed hands at $0.5 or 8.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $125.83M. GMBL’s last price was a discount, traded about -293.57% off its 52-week high of $24.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.95, which suggests the last value was 36.5% up since then. When we look at Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 615.78K.

Analysts gave the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GMBL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Instantly GMBL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.76 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 8.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.05%, with the 5-day performance at -6.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) is -8.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GMBL’s forecast low is $12.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -253.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -92.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.32 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $18.23 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7,192.00%.

The 2021 estimates are for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.50%.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.31% of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares while 10.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.53%. There are 10.11% institutions holding the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock share, with Atom Investors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.96% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million GMBL shares worth $3.35 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.44% or 0.21 million shares worth $2.33 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Jacob Internet Fund. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $2.17 million under it, the former controlled 3.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Jacob Internet Fund held about 2.70% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $1.82 million.