Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 12.25 million Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $128.43 changing hands around $15.35 or 13.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.55B. DLTR’s last price was a premium, traded about 6.28% off its 52-week high of $120.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $84.26, which suggests the last value was 34.39% up since then. When we look at Dollar Tree Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.20 million.

Analysts gave the Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended DLTR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Dollar Tree Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.96.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) trade information

Instantly DLTR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 131.70 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 13.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.66%, with the 5-day performance at 2.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) is 14.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $111.85, meaning bulls need a downside of -14.82% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DLTR’s forecast low is $90.00 with $148.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dollar Tree Inc. will fall -30.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.41 billion. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Dollar Tree Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $7.03 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Dollar Tree Inc. earnings to increase by 62.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.48% per year.

DLTR Dividends

Dollar Tree Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 22 and November 26.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.35% of Dollar Tree Inc. shares while 93.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.18%. There are 93.90% institutions holding the Dollar Tree Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 10.88% of the shares, roughly 24.47 million DLTR shares worth $2.44 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.80% or 19.79 million shares worth $1.97 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 6.61 million shares estimated at $657.69 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 5.21 million shares worth around $518.42 million.