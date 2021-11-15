Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -7.65% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.85 million Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.62 changed hands at -$0.3 or -7.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.71M. DBGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -143.09% off its 52-week high of $8.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.32, which suggests the last value was 35.91% up since then. When we look at Digital Brands Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.47 million.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

Instantly DBGI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.20 on Friday, 11/12/21 subtracted -7.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.47%, with the 5-day performance at -1.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) is 23.55% up.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Digital Brands Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -89.70%.

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.95% of Digital Brands Group Inc. shares while 13.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.69%. There are 13.52% institutions holding the Digital Brands Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.82% of the shares, roughly 89647.0 DBGI shares worth $0.52 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.58% or 63766.0 shares worth $0.37 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 89647.0 shares estimated at $0.52 million under it, the former controlled 0.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 5316.0 shares worth around $16532.0.