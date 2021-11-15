Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 57.45 million Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.21 changing hands around $1.75 or 119.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.70M. CREX’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.56% off its 52-week high of $3.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 73.21% up since then. When we look at Creative Realities Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 201.95K.

Analysts gave the Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CREX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Creative Realities Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) trade information

Instantly CREX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.7800 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 119.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.18%, with the 5-day performance at -7.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) is 1.39% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CREX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -55.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -44.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.99 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Creative Realities Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2021 will be $8.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.08 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.90%.

CREX Dividends

Creative Realities Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 15.

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.76% of Creative Realities Inc. shares while 17.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.26%. There are 17.38% institutions holding the Creative Realities Inc. stock share, with Argi Investment Services, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.28% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million CREX shares worth $0.65 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.35% or 0.28 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.28 million shares estimated at $0.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.3 million.