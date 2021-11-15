CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.68. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $10.06 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.02B. COMMâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -120.48% off its 52-week high of $22.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.25, which suggests the last value was 8.05% up since then. When we look at CommScope Holding Company Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.38 million.

Analysts gave the CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended COMM as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CommScope Holding Company Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.43.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Instantly COMM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.36 on Friday, 11/12/21 subtracted -0.74% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.40%, with the 5-day performance at -0.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) is -16.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, COMMâ€™s forecast low is $8.50 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -148.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.51% for it to hit the projected low.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CommScope Holding Company Inc. will fall -15.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -30.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.23 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that CommScope Holding Company Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $2.2 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.10%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -53.70%. The 2021 estimates are for CommScope Holding Company Inc. earnings to increase by 36.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.08% per year.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.39% of CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares while 92.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.05%. There are 92.77% institutions holding the CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 11.21% of the shares, roughly 22.88 million COMM shares worth $487.64 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.67% or 21.78 million shares worth $464.13 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.56 million shares estimated at $265.82 million under it, the former controlled 6.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 5.75 million shares worth around $122.52 million.