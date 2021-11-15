Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) Will Continue To Grow In 2021.

In the last trading session, 1.47 million Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.47 changed hands at $0.44 or 10.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $662.41M. RAAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1219.91% off its 52-week high of $59.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.70, which suggests the last value was 17.23% up since then. When we look at Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Analysts gave the Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RAAS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) trade information

Instantly RAAS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.49 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 10.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.69%, with the 5-day performance at 19.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) is 4.93% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RAAS’s forecast low is $45.45 with $45.45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -916.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -916.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $42.36 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $42.76 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Cloopen Group Holding Limited earnings to increase by 99.00%.

RAAS Dividends

Cloopen Group Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 26.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares while 6.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.98%. There are 6.98% institutions holding the Cloopen Group Holding Limited stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.98% of the shares, roughly 4.52 million RAAS shares worth $38.31 million.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.99% or 1.5 million shares worth $12.72 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Global Technology Growth Fd and JP Morgan Trust I-JP Morgan Global Allocation Fd. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $1.03 million under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Trust I-JP Morgan Global Allocation Fd held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $1.01 million.