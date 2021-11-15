Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s per share price at $4.27 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $358.51M. CKPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.0% off its 52-week high of $5.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.20, which suggests the last value was 48.48% up since then. When we look at Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 716.11K.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) trade information

Instantly CKPT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.64 on Friday, 11/12/21 subtracted -0.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 61.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) is 25.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CKPT’s forecast low is $8.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -368.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -87.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. will fall -55.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -44.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $120k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $180k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $28k and $27k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 328.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 566.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 40.90%.

CKPT Dividends

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 09.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.66% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares while 21.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.17%. There are 21.81% institutions holding the Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.28% of the shares, roughly 3.54 million CKPT shares worth $11.13 million.

Opaleye Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.14% or 2.93 million shares worth $9.19 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.45 million shares estimated at $4.55 million under it, the former controlled 5.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 4.43% of the shares, roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $3.42 million.