ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 5.09 million ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.49 changed hands at -$0.33 or -1.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.28B. CHPT’s current price is a discount, trading about -86.79% off its 52-week high of $49.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.87, which suggests the last value was 40.09% up since then. When we look at ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.61 million.

Analysts gave the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CHPT as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Instantly CHPT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 28.24 on Friday, 11/12/21 subtracted -1.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.08%, with the 5-day performance at 8.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is 34.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CHPT’s forecast low is $24.00 with $46.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.4% for it to hit the projected low.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 57.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $62.58 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $71.59 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 68.90%.

The 2021 estimates are for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 93.30%.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 11 and August 16.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.14% of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares while 75.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.14%. There are 75.49% institutions holding the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock share, with RHO Capital Partners Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.48% of the shares, roughly 24.14 million CHPT shares worth $838.7 million.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.38% or 14.11 million shares worth $490.33 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.52 million shares estimated at $122.36 million under it, the former controlled 1.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.71% of the shares, roughly 2.3 million shares worth around $79.9 million.