Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.27 million Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 7.51. With the company’s per share price at $11.78 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $652.73M. BTBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -180.14% off its 52-week high of $33.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.80, which suggests the last value was 67.74% up since then. When we look at Bit Digital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 11.74 million.

Analysts gave the Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BTBT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Instantly BTBT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.83 on Friday, 11/12/21 subtracted -0.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.23%, with the 5-day performance at 5.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) is 10.09% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BTBT’s forecast low is $14.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -18.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Bit Digital Inc. earnings to increase by 148.00%.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.38% of Bit Digital Inc. shares while 19.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.29%. There are 19.34% institutions holding the Bit Digital Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.78% of the shares, roughly 0.98 million BTBT shares worth $6.7 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.24% or 0.68 million shares worth $4.66 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF. With 0.83 million shares estimated at $5.99 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF held about 1.00% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $3.96 million.