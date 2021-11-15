Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Shares Are Up 52.30% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 28.49 million Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $2.65 changed hands at $0.65 or 32.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $78.81M. BTB’s last price was a discount, traded about -152.45% off its 52-week high of $6.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.74, which suggests the last value was 72.08% up since then. When we look at Bit Brother Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.08 million.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) trade information

Instantly BTB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 117.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.00 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 32.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.30%, with the 5-day performance at 117.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) is 191.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Bit Brother Limited earnings to decrease by -22.70%.

BTB Dividends

Bit Brother Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of Bit Brother Limited shares while 6.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.07%.