Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.69 million Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.84 changed hands at $0.82 or 11.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.93B. BRDS’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.39% off its 52-week high of $11.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.92, which suggests the last value was 11.73% up since then. When we look at Bird Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 798.78K.

Analysts gave the Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BRDS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Instantly BRDS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.50 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 11.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.21%, with the 5-day performance at -6.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) is -21.36% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BRDS’s forecast low is $13.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -65.82% for it to hit the projected low.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders