BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 0.96 million BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.70 changed hands at -$7.83 or -22.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $924.71M. BTAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -153.71% off its 52-week high of $67.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.07, which suggests the last value was 13.6% up since then. When we look at BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 244.16K.

Analysts gave the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BTAI as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.05.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information

Instantly BTAI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 36.49 on Friday, 11/12/21 subtracted -22.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.26%, with the 5-day performance at 0.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) is 24.66% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $84.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BTAI’s forecast low is $24.00 with $140.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -424.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.11% for it to hit the projected low.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. will rise 1.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -36.80% for the next quarter.

The 2021 estimates are for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -87.20%.

BTAI Dividends

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.02% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares while 52.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.67%. There are 52.12% institutions holding the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 11.14% of the shares, roughly 3.11 million BTAI shares worth $90.52 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.22% or 1.46 million shares worth $42.4 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 1.28 million shares estimated at $37.61 million under it, the former controlled 4.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.74% of the shares, roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $31.79 million.