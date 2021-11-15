Are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) Shares Worth Your Money In 2021?

In the last trading session, 1.82 million Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s per share price at $4.22 changed hands at -$0.21 or -4.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $206.19M. CRVS’s last price was a discount, traded about -126.07% off its 52-week high of $9.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.86, which suggests the last value was 55.92% up since then. When we look at Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.23 million.

Analysts gave the Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CRVS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) trade information

Instantly CRVS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.12 on Friday, 11/12/21 subtracted -4.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.54%, with the 5-day performance at -15.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) is -17.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRVS’s forecast low is $3.50 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 21.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -123.90% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 87.20%.

CRVS Dividends

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 29.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.85% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 64.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.88%. There are 64.39% institutions holding the Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 21.02% of the shares, roughly 8.05 million CRVS shares worth $24.8 million.

Adams Street Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.55% or 3.28 million shares worth $10.09 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. With 0.46 million shares estimated at $1.62 million under it, the former controlled 1.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.73 million.