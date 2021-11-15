An Overview Of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS)

In the last trading session, 1.03 million JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $61.57 changed hands at $0.6 or 0.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.91B. JKS’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.57% off its 52-week high of $85.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.39, which suggests the last value was 53.89% up since then. When we look at JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Analysts gave the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended JKS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) trade information

Instantly JKS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 62.11 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.48%, with the 5-day performance at 9.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) is 22.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $282.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JKS’s forecast low is $59.67 with $513.22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -733.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.09% for it to hit the projected low.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. will fall -113.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -64.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.22 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.6 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.60%. The 2021 estimates are for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -75.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.86% per year.

JKS Dividends

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 06 and December 10.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.85% of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares while 50.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.58%. There are 50.99% institutions holding the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.79% of the shares, roughly 2.6 million JKS shares worth $145.88 million.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.11% or 2.4 million shares worth $134.66 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. With 1.63 million shares estimated at $74.55 million under it, the former controlled 5.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $28.97 million.