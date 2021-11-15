Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX: AXU) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s per share price at $2.18 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $323.80M. AXU’s last price was a discount, traded about -58.26% off its 52-week high of $3.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.41, which suggests the last value was 35.32% up since then. When we look at Alexco Resource Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 819.03K.

Analysts gave the Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AXU as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alexco Resource Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) trade information

Instantly AXU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.18 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 1.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.23%, with the 5-day performance at 10.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) is 22.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.99, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AXU’s forecast low is $2.63 with $3.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -20.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alexco Resource Corp. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 120.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,625.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.8 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Alexco Resource Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $622.25k and $522.39k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,957.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3,345.70%.

The 2021 estimates are for Alexco Resource Corp. earnings to increase by 110.00%.

AXU Dividends

Alexco Resource Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 15.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.42% of Alexco Resource Corp. shares while 30.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.35%. There are 30.28% institutions holding the Alexco Resource Corp. stock share, with Jupiter Asset Management Limited the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 5.72% of the shares, roughly 8.62 million AXU shares worth $21.56 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.65% or 8.53 million shares worth $21.32 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund. With 7.35 million shares estimated at $11.02 million under it, the former controlled 4.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund held about 3.20% of the shares, roughly 4.83 million shares worth around $10.72 million.