Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.63% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 2.6 million Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s per share price at $0.44 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $63.60M. ADXS’s last price was a discount, traded about -256.82% off its 52-week high of $1.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 40.91% up since then. When we look at Advaxis Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.88 million.

Analysts gave the Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ADXS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Advaxis Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) trade information

Instantly ADXS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4981 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 1.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.33%, with the 5-day performance at -9.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) is -8.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADXS’s forecast low is $2.25 with $2.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -411.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -411.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Advaxis Inc. will rise 60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 55.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,081.80% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Advaxis Inc. earnings to increase by 60.30%.

ADXS Dividends

Advaxis Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 20 and January 24.

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Advaxis Inc. shares while 11.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.38%. There are 11.37% institutions holding the Advaxis Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.95% of the shares, roughly 5.75 million ADXS shares worth $2.67 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.86% or 1.25 million shares worth $0.58 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.1 million shares estimated at $1.9 million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $0.69 million.