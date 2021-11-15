180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.17 million 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.43. With the company’s per share price at $4.16 changed hands at $0.06 or 1.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $137.61M. ATNF’s last price was a discount, traded about -213.7% off its 52-week high of $13.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.90, which suggests the last value was 54.33% up since then. When we look at 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 714.80K.

Analysts gave the 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATNF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

Instantly ATNF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.21 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 1.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.38%, with the 5-day performance at -19.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) is -21.66% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATNF’s forecast low is $11.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -164.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -164.42% for it to hit the projected low.

ATNF Dividends

180 Life Sciences Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.78% of 180 Life Sciences Corp. shares while 7.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.74%. There are 7.29% institutions holding the 180 Life Sciences Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.78% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million ATNF shares worth $3.29 million.

Boothbay Fund Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.65% or 0.48 million shares worth $3.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.3 million shares estimated at $1.97 million under it, the former controlled 1.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $1.26 million.