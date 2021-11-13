With 39.03% Distance From Low, Is Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.98 trading at -$0.01 or -0.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.07B. That closing price of MAXN’s stock is at a discount of -152.26% from its 52-week high price of $57.97 and is indicating a premium of 39.03% from its 52-week low price of $14.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 489.93K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.23 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.04%, in the last five days MAXN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $22.98 price level, adding 6.2% to its value on the day. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -19.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.24% in past 5-day. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) showed a performance of 25.92% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.80 to the stock, which implies a fall of -29.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -0.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 47.78% for stock’s current value.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 55.10% in the current quarter and calculating -900.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $229.43 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $266.03 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

MAXN Dividends

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.99% institutions for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at MAXN for having 4.38 million shares of worth $93.81 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 12.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 3.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $66.7 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.9 million shares of worth $32.4 million or 5.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.74 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.69 million in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.