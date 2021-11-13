With 11.69% Distance From Low, Is Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.19 trading at $0.19 or 4.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.99M. That closing price of VRPX’s stock is at a discount of -759.19% from its 52-week high price of $36.00 and is indicating a premium of 11.69% from its 52-week low price of $3.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.75%, in the last five days VRPX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/12/21 when the stock touched $4.19 price level, adding 0.48% to its value on the day. Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.21% in past 5-day. Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) showed a performance of -10.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 56130.0 shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

VRPX Dividends

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 58.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.55% institutions for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at VRPX for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.94 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 4.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC, which was holding about 45000.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.21 million.