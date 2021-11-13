urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Adds 17.10% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.45 trading at $0.95 or 7.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $146.67M. That closing price of UGRO’s stock is at a discount of -1021.11% from its 52-week high price of $162.00 and is indicating a premium of 85.47% from its 52-week low price of $2.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 289.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For urban-gro Inc. (UGRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.04%, in the last five days UGRO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/12/21 when the stock touched $14.45 price level, adding 0.34% to its value on the day. urban-gro Inc.’s shares saw a change of 140.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.10% in past 5-day. urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) showed a performance of 14.59% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -10.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.73% for stock’s current value.

UGRO Dividends

urban-gro Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.09% institutions for urban-gro Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at UGRO for having 0.37 million shares of worth $3.38 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 7.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bard Associates Inc., which was holding about 0.28 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.61 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.19 million shares of worth $1.74 million or 4.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.17 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.53 million in the company or a holder of 3.53% of company’s stock.