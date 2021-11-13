United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Surged 15.94% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.02 trading at $0.61 or 13.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $205.92M. That closing price of UIHC’s stock is at a discount of -62.55% from its 52-week high price of $8.16 and is indicating a premium of 45.02% from its 52-week low price of $2.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 342.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.83%, in the last five days UIHC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/12/21 when the stock touched $5.02 price level, adding 1.38% to its value on the day. United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of -12.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.94% in past 5-day. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) showed a performance of 20.10% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -25.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 20.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 20.32% for stock’s current value.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 95.90% in the current quarter and calculating 106.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -18.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $166.65 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $168.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $197.17 million and $199.84 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -15.50% while estimating it to be -15.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.40% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -222.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

UIHC Dividends

United Insurance Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.21% institutions for United Insurance Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at UIHC for having 3.67 million shares of worth $26.44 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 8.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 1.6 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.56 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.4 million shares of worth $7.87 million or 3.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.6 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.36 million in the company or a holder of 1.40% of company’s stock.