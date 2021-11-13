Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Currently -97.04% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.03 trading at $0.02 or 1.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $81.40M. That closing price of TRKA’s stock is at a discount of -97.04% from its 52-week high price of $4.00 and is indicating a premium of 40.89% from its 52-week low price of $1.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.00%, in the last five days TRKA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/12/21 when the stock touched $2.03 price level, adding 4.25% to its value on the day. Troika Media Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -34.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.50% in past 5-day. Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) showed a performance of 39.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 81380.0 shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.09 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.09. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -397.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -397.04% for stock’s current value.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -38.30% during past 5 years.

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.57% institutions for Troika Media Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Verition Fund Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TRKA for having 62877.0 shares of worth $0.18 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 48462.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.

On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 47641.0 shares of worth $62886.0 or 0.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 35394.0 shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $60523.0 in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.