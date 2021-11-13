Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Is 47.28% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $129.77 trading at $1.1 or 0.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.90B. That closing price of TREX’s stock is at a discount of -3.56% from its 52-week high price of $134.39 and is indicating a premium of 47.28% from its 52-week low price of $68.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 648.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trex Company Inc. (TREX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.58 in the current quarter.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.85%, in the last five days TREX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the stock touched $129.77 price level, adding 3.44% to its value on the day. Trex Company Inc.’s shares saw a change of 55.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.57% in past 5-day. Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) showed a performance of 39.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.42 million shares which calculate 13.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $124.86 to the stock, which implies a fall of -3.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $105.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $135.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.09% for stock’s current value.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 41.50% in the current quarter and calculating 37.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $325.93 million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $276.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $231.5 million and $228.29 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 40.80% while estimating it to be 21.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.80% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.70%.

TREX Dividends

Trex Company Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.24% institutions for Trex Company Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TREX for having 11.91 million shares of worth $1.22 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 10.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 10.51 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.07 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.26 million shares of worth $333.16 million or 2.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.1 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $340.23 million in the company or a holder of 2.69% of company’s stock.