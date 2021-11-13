The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) Shares Surges 0.76% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.19 trading at -$0.11 or -0.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $633.16M. That closing price of MCS’s stock is at a discount of -16.61% from its 52-week high price of $24.71 and is indicating a premium of 55.45% from its 52-week low price of $9.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 302.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Marcus Corporation (MCS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.51 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.52%, in the last five days MCS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/11/21 when the stock touched $21.19 price level, adding 5.06% to its value on the day. The Marcus Corporation’s shares saw a change of 57.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.76% in past 5-day. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) showed a performance of 13.99% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -36.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.26% for stock’s current value.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 60.80% in the current quarter and calculating 81.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 74.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $112.97 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $135.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $46.1 million and $33.42 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 145.10% while estimating it to be 306.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -49.80% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -446.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

MCS Dividends

The Marcus Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.30% institutions for The Marcus Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MCS for having 3.52 million shares of worth $47.38 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 14.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 1.42 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.18 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.56 million shares of worth $31.24 million or 6.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.03 million shares on Feb 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $20.18 million in the company or a holder of 4.37% of company’s stock.