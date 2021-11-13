Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $70.00

In last trading session, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $66.01 trading at -$0.05 or -0.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.00B. That closing price of SQM’s stock is at a discount of -1.3% from its 52-week high price of $66.87 and is indicating a premium of 38.6% from its 52-week low price of $40.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.32 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.08%, in the last five days SQM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/12/21 when the stock touched $66.01 price level, adding 2.18% to its value on the day. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s shares saw a change of 34.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.09% in past 5-day. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) showed a performance of 21.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.77 million shares which calculate 1.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $61.14 to the stock, which implies a fall of -7.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 43.04% for stock’s current value.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 88.20% in the current quarter and calculating 4,100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $622.65 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.00% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -40.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 42.00%.

SQM Dividends

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.86%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.57 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.05%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.75% institutions for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SQM for having 7.82 million shares of worth $369.95 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 5.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 5.51 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $260.56 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.5 million shares of worth $166.4 million or 2.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.13 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $148.45 million in the company or a holder of 2.19% of company’s stock.