Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Down -0.46% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.01?

In last trading session, Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.15 trading at $0.14 or 6.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.96M. That closing price of SNTG’s stock is at a discount of -2318.6% from its 52-week high price of $52.00 and is indicating a premium of 8.84% from its 52-week low price of $1.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 829.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.97%, in the last five days SNTG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $2.15 price level, adding 2.71% to its value on the day. Sentage Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -93.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.46% in past 5-day. Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) showed a performance of -15.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27290.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SNTG Dividends

Sentage Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.06% institutions for Sentage Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund is the top institutional holder at SNTG for having 8101.0 shares of worth $44555.0. And as of Jul 30, 2021, it was holding 0.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.