Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) Declines -179.70% In 2021; Are Investors Attracted By Its $28.31 Price?

In last trading session, Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.31 trading at -$0.12 or -0.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.08B. That closing price of RYI’s stock is at a discount of -6.15% from its 52-week high price of $30.05 and is indicating a premium of 68.56% from its 52-week low price of $8.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 158.25K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.7 in the current quarter.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.42%, in the last five days RYI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the stock touched $28.31 price level, adding 5.44% to its value on the day. Ryerson Holding Corporation’s shares saw a change of 107.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.65% in past 5-day. Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) showed a performance of 25.49% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -41.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 29.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 29.35% for stock’s current value.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 448.40% in the current quarter and calculating 1,011.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 58.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.54 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.39 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $831.5 million and $853 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 85.40% while estimating it to be 63.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.18% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -179.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.31%.

RYI Dividends

Ryerson Holding Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.78% institutions for Ryerson Holding Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE is the top institutional holder at RYI for having 21.04 million shares of worth $307.15 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 54.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.96 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.59 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.82 million shares of worth $18.26 million or 2.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.43 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.34 million in the company or a holder of 1.13% of company’s stock.