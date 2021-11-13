Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Decline -1.84%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.32 trading at -$0.68 or -1.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.39B. That closing price of RXDX’s stock is at a discount of -7.35% from its 52-week high price of $38.99 and is indicating a premium of 55.64% from its 52-week low price of $16.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 105.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.84%, in the last five days RXDX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the stock touched $36.32 price level, adding 6.8% to its value on the day. Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of 43.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.50% in past 5-day. Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) showed a performance of 45.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.93 million shares which calculate 15.24 days to cover the short interests.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $350k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $450k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

RXDX Dividends

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.68% institutions for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC is the top institutional holder at RXDX for having 3.71 million shares of worth $91.22 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 9.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, which was holding about 3.31 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $81.39 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.25 million shares of worth $30.7 million or 3.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.33 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.03 million in the company or a holder of 0.84% of company’s stock.