Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Is Up 34.59% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.14 trading at $0.02 or 0.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.75M. That closing price of PTPI’s stock is at a discount of -178.5% from its 52-week high price of $5.96 and is indicating a premium of 27.1% from its 52-week low price of $1.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 43.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.94%, in the last five days PTPI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $2.14 price level, adding 14.4% to its value on the day. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.36% in past 5-day. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) showed a performance of 34.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 54560.0 shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

PTPI Dividends

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 36.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.66% institutions for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NorthRock Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at PTPI for having 0.34 million shares of worth $1.26 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 3.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.19 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.69 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 45280.0 shares of worth $0.17 million or 0.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 43424.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.